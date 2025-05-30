Pakistan teams up with Princeton to plan a clean and affordable energy future

Pakistan has joined hands with Princeton University to build a long-term energy roadmap for a cleaner and cheaper energy future. The project was launched through a two-day workshop in Lahore. The Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) is leading the effort with Princeton’s energy experts. The goal is to help Pakistan reduce its heavy dependence on expensive imported fuels. Around 60% of Pakistan’s energy currently comes from fossil fuels, which is costly and pollutes the environment.

The new roadmap will focus on fixing key problems in the energy sector. These include outdated systems, poor planning, and frequent power shortages. Pakistan also faces a growing circular debt crisis in the power sector. The roadmap aims to create real, data-based solutions that fit Pakistan’s needs. Experts believe this can also attract investment in clean energy and support future development.

Speaking at the event, Energy Minister Awais Leghari stressed the need for solid research and expert help. He said separate energy plans are not enough. He also called for a stronger partnership with CERP to help design better strategies. CERP CEO Maroof A. Syed said the plan will be co-created with local experts and not imposed from outside. He added that all decisions will be based on solid data and research.

Dr. Chris Greig from Princeton said working with local stakeholders helped them understand Pakistan’s unique challenges. He said these talks will help design energy solutions that also support the economy. The roadmap will explore ways to move toward affordable, renewable energy without hurting growth. It will also look at how Pakistan can avoid future climate and disaster-related losses.

Princeton’s Julis-Rabinowitz Center has helped run such workshops in Pakistan for the past three years. The center’s associate director, Pallavi Nuka, said these efforts have already shaped important discussions around Pakistan’s energy policies. She believes the new roadmap will help leaders make smarter choices. As work begins, the focus will remain on clean energy, lower costs, and planning for a safer future.