Pakistan eyes gulf boom with push to expand fodder exports

Pakistan is ramping up efforts to boost its animal fodder exports, especially to the Gulf region, where demand for crops like alfalfa and Rhodes grass continues to rise. A delegation of six leading Pakistani exporters recently visited Qatar to explore new trade opportunities and secure long-term supply deals.

The three-day visit, organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Pakistani Embassy in Doha, included meetings with top Qatari companies such as Hassad Food, Widam Food, and Baladna. Exporters also toured logistics and production sites to align with Qatar’s quality standards and supply needs.

This visit follows a year of preparation by TDAP, which has conducted market research, training sessions, and outreach to improve export readiness. Officials highlighted Pakistan’s geographical advantage, noting that the short 1,100-kilometre shipping route to Qatar offers faster and cheaper deliveries compared to the U.S., a traditional supplier.

Pakistan produces around 55 million tonnes of fodder annually, with over 5 million tonnes being alfalfa. In 2024, Rhodes grass exports reached $10.8 million, with Qatar as a major buyer. As global demand for alfalfa rises — projected to grow from $21.6 billion in 2023 to $35.2 billion by 2028 — Pakistan is positioning itself as a key player.

TDAP has also taken steps to improve production quality, holding regional training seminars in cities like Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. More sessions are scheduled for June 2025 to help producers meet international standards and boost their export potential.

With 0.47 million hectares in Punjab suited for fodder cultivation and a dairy sector ranked fourth globally, Pakistan has the resources to meet Gulf states’ growing needs. The recent trade visit to Qatar reflects rising confidence in Pakistan’s ability to become a reliable supplier in the region.