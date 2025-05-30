Water is a red line for Pakistan, says field marshal Asim Munir

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has firmly declared that water is a red line for Pakistan and the basic right of 240 million citizens will not be compromised. He made this statement while addressing vice-chancellors, principals, and senior professors from various universities. According to the ISPR, the army chief underlined Pakistan’s strong stance on national sovereignty, especially concerning water and Kashmir.

Speaking about the role of education, he praised teachers as Pakistan’s greatest asset and credited them, along with his parents, for shaping his own character. He urged educators to instill national values in future generations and to pass on the true story of Pakistan. According to him, unity and truth have always guided the country in difficult times.

Turning his focus to national integrity, the Field Marshal said that Pakistan must be strong, with all institutions functioning under the Constitution and law. He stressed that state institutions should remain free from political influence and act only for the people’s welfare. He warned that those trying to weaken the state’s narrative must be firmly resisted.

On Kashmir, Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering position. He stated that there can be no compromise on the issue, and India must know that Pakistan will never abandon its stance. He also criticized India’s oppression of minorities and accused it of sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan, adding that the local population has no ties with the terrorists.

Moreover, he rejected any form of Indian dominance in the region, saying Pakistan would never accept it. He emphasized that despite decades of attempts, India has failed to suppress the Kashmir issue, which remains an international dispute. According to him, peace and justice in the region cannot be achieved without resolving this long-standing conflict.

The session concluded with participants expressing pride in the armed forces and reaffirming their support. They praised the military’s role in securing the country and declared their commitment to stand with Pakistan’s defenders at all times.