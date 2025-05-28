FM Dar to sign key mediation pact during Hong Kong visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will begin a two-day visit to Hong Kong on May 29. He will attend the signing ceremony of the Convention on the establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed). The event will be held from May 29 to 30 in the Special Administrative Region of China.

On May 30, FM Dar will sign the IOMed convention and deliver a keynote speech at the ceremony. Besides the main event, he will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines. These meetings aim to enhance diplomatic cooperation and discuss key international matters. His visit highlights Pakistan’s growing role in global peace efforts.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of IOMed. The country has shown strong support for the organisation and its mission. According to the Foreign Office, Islamabad sees the new body as a valuable way to promote peaceful conflict resolution. It believes that such steps will help reduce tensions between nations.

Moreover, Pakistan has always supported peaceful solutions to global disputes. The Foreign Office stressed that Pakistan stands by the UN Charter and international law. It also called for full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. These principles are central to Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The ministry added that mediation, diplomacy, and dialogue are vital tools to ensure peace, security, and progress. Therefore, Pakistan is committed to playing its part in global mediation efforts. FM Dar’s visit to Hong Kong reflects this dedication to peaceful diplomacy and international cooperation.