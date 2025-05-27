Pakistan vs Bangladesh: T20I series to proceed sans DRS technology

The upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, set to begin on May 28 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will proceed without the use of the Decision Review System (DRS), sources have confirmed.

The DRS technology was also absent during the final stages of the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, reportedly due to the unavailability of the technical team responsible for operating the system.

Star-studded commentary panel announced for Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series

Bangladesh has been informed about the situation, and all three matches. All three T20Is will be played at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium with the second T20I to be played on 30 May (Friday) and the third and final T20I of the series is scheduled for June I (Sunday). The T20Is will begin at 8pm, with the toss taking place at 7.30pm local time.

It will be the first T20I series to be hosted by the Gaddafi stadium after going through a complete renovation earlier this year.

Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan, while Litton Das to captain Bangladesh. Both sides had two training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium under lights on Monday and Tuesday evening.

On head-to-head in Pakistan, both sides have featured in four T20Is with Bangladesh touring Pakistan for T20I in 2020. Pakistan have won three T20Is, while one match was washed out. Over-all in five bilateral series, Pakistan have edged out Bangladesh four times with the visitor’s only win coming in 2015.

Earlier, Mike Hesson was appointed Pakistan’s white-ball coach, while Salman Ali Agha, who has so far led the team in nine T20Is, will continue to lead the Men in Green.

Salman Ali Agha expressed the hope to do well against the visitors, adding “We had a very productive practice session yesterday and the boys are doing well as a unit.

A lot of our players are coming off strong performances in the HBL PSL X, which is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world. That form and momentum are something we are hoping to carry into this series.

“Bangladesh are a quality side with talented players and we are expecting a good challenge from them. I believe fans are in for some thrilling cricket over the next few days,” he said, adding, “I would like to urge fans to turn up in big numbers and support not just us, but the spirit of the game.”

Bangladesh captain Litton Das had similar opinion and said “We have had a good training session and we are familiar with the conditions here. The players are looking forward to the series. Everyone is focused and understands the challenge Pakistan poses, especially in their home conditions.

“This series is a great opportunity for every player to step up. We are trying a few combinations in the build-up to the T20 World Cup next year and this tour is a valuable part of that process,” Das added.

Match officials

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced that Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore.

For the first T20I, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz – both part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires, will be the on-field umpires. Ahsan Raza, member of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will be the third umpire, while Faisal Khan Aafreedi – an ICC International Panel Umpire, will act as the fourth umpire.

In the second T20I, Rashid Riaz will join Faisal Khan Aafreedi to perform the on-field duties while Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire. Asif Yaqoob will be the fourth umpire.

For the third T20I, Ahsan Raza will be joined by Asif Yaqoob to perform on-field duties, while Faisal Khan Aafreedi will be the third umpire. Rashid Riaz will work as the fourth umpire for the final T20I of the series. app

Commentators

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled an experienced and diverse commentary panel for the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, sponsored by KFC and Bank Alfalah.

The panel brings together some of the most recognized voices in cricket analysis. Former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail, seasoned analyst and commentator Athar Ali Khan, and cricket expert Bazid Khan will offer deep insights and in-game breakdowns. Joining them will be South African commentator Mike Haysman, adding international perspective, and former PCB Chairman and iconic cricketer Ramiz Raja, known for his eloquent takes on the game.

Leading the coverage as the series presenter will be prominent sports anchor Zainab Abbas, who returns to the screen after a successful run in previous international cricket events.