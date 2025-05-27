Massive blast at China chemical plant kills 5, leaves several missing

A powerful explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China killed at least five people on Tuesday, while six others remain missing and 19 sustained injuries, officials confirmed.

The blast occurred around noon at the Youdao Chemical plant in Gaomi, Shandong province, roughly 450 kilometers southeast of Beijing, according to the Xinhua news agency. The plant specializes in producing low-toxicity pesticides and employs around 300 people.

Videos circulating on Chinese media showed a huge grey smoke cloud rising above the plant, flames tearing through the facility, and shop windows shattered by the force of the explosion. Debris and damaged vehicles were also seen scattered across nearby roads.

Emergency services responded quickly, dispatching 55 vehicles and over 230 first responders to contain the fire and search for the missing. Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

The Youdao Chemical plant spans over 47 hectares and is located in a dense industrial zone. Despite safety regulations, industrial accidents remain common in China due to lapses in enforcement and oversight.

This incident echoes past tragedies, including the 2015 Tianjin port explosions that killed more than 170 people. Authorities are under growing pressure to improve industrial safety standards to prevent similar disasters.