Faisal Rehman claims he met Quaid-e-Azam, says people still don’t believe him

Veteran actor Faisal Rehman has once again stirred conversation with his claim that he met Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his childhood. However, he expressed disappointment that many people still refuse to believe his story. In a recent appearance on a morning show on Samaa TV, Faisal reiterated that he met the founder of Pakistan when he was around 10 or 11 years old. He first shared this surprising revelation in April 2025 during a television program, later repeating it in May while adding that he couldn’t remember his exact age at the time.

Despite his insistence, Faisal expressed frustration over the public’s disbelief. “I don’t understand why people don’t believe me. I really did meet Quaid-e-Azam,” he said during the show. He emphasized that his mind has always been mature for his age, describing himself as someone with the wisdom of a hundred-year-old.

While talking about his personal life, the actor also revealed that he never fell in love, though he received many proposals. He recently turned down a proposal from a woman half his age, saying the age gap was too large for him to accept.

Faisal also spoke about his unfulfilled dreams in the film industry. He shared his long-time wish to act with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Pakistani star Anjuman. Although he admired Anjuman deeply and saw her several times on set, he regretted never getting the chance to work with her.

The actor, known for his fitness and youthful appearance, claimed his body is like that of a 20-year-old, thanks to regular gym workouts. However, when it comes to his age, he preferred to keep it a mystery, saying only that his mind and thoughts are far beyond his years.

In closing, Faisal Rehman stood by his story about meeting Quaid-e-Azam. “If people don’t believe me, what can I say? But the truth is, I did meet him,” he said with conviction.