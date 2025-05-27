Aleema Khan demands: What must Imran Khan surrender for his freedom?

Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, made a bold statement outside the Islamabad High Court, demanding clarity from the authorities regarding her brother’s continued imprisonment. Speaking to the media, she said, “We are ready to sit and talk. Just tell us what Imran Khan needs to give up so that you will release him.”

Aleema criticized what she described as secretive and indirect dealings with the PTI leadership. “If it’s about negotiation, if you want give-and-take, then at least be upfront. Don’t hide behind closed doors,” she said. “For two years, we’ve been trying to figure out what it is that you want. Come forward and tell us clearly.”

She recounted the recent developments in Imran Khan’s legal case, saying the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court admitted the case was mistakenly left off the list. “He promised to hear the case personally, and we’re thankful it has finally been scheduled,” she said. Aleema appreciated the backing of parliamentarians who supported the push for the hearing.

The PTI leader’s sister also condemned the threats directed at her and other party members. “We’re receiving warnings that our cars will be in accidents. Don’t threaten our MNAs and parliamentarians—this is not the way to handle political differences,” she stated. Her remarks reflected growing concerns over the alleged harassment of PTI members and their families.

Ending her talk, Aleema Khan echoed her brother’s resolve. “Imran Khan has said: ‘Keep me in jail for life if you must, but I will never bow down.’ If this is political, then say so. If there are conditions, lay them out. But stop hiding and let’s talk directly.” Her statement underscores PTI’s repeated calls for open political dialogue and a transparent legal process.