UN experts concerned over Israeli law sentencing children to life imprisonment

United Nations human rights experts have strongly condemned a new Israeli law allowing children as young as 12 years old to be sentenced to life imprisonment. The experts warned that this law violates the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Israel ratified in 1991. The law targets children accused of serious crimes labeled as terrorism, raising serious human rights concerns worldwide.

The UN experts highlighted that alongside this law, another allows Israel to suspend financial aid meant for children’s welfare, further impacting vulnerable groups. Both laws were passed in November 2024 amid heightened tensions in the region, especially affecting Palestinian children living under occupation.

According to the experts, Israeli military laws already permit detaining Palestinian children aged 12 and above in the occupied West Bank. The new legislation significantly escalates penalties, with courts empowered to hand down life sentences for crimes such as murder or attempted murder if linked to terrorism.

The UN human rights officials called on Israel to immediately review and revoke these harsh laws, stressing that imprisoning children for life is a violation of international standards and human dignity. They urged global actors to put pressure on Israel to respect children’s rights and protect their welfare.

This development comes amid ongoing conflict and humanitarian challenges in the region, where children often suffer the most. The experts stressed the need for urgent international attention to safeguard the rights of Palestinian children and promote peace and justice.