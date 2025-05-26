Texas moves to ban social media for minors under 18: A digital game-changer?

New law could give parents full control over teen social media accounts

TEXAS – In a bold move that could reshape the digital world for teens, Texas lawmakers are pushing a bill to ban social media use for anyone under 18. The proposed legislation is sparking nationwide debate about online freedom and child safety. The bill, which has already cleared a House committee, is now headed for a final vote in the Texas State Senate before the legislative session wraps up on June 2, 2025. If passed, it would be one of the toughest state laws on youth internet access in the U.S.

Under this law, social media companies would be required to verify users’ ages before allowing account creation. Parents would also have the authority to delete their children’s accounts, and platforms could face fines if they fail to act within 10 days of a parental request.

Unlike Florida’s recent law that restricts children under 14 from joining social media, Texas is aiming higher by proposing a full ban for those under 18. This approach gives parents more control and sets stricter boundaries for tech companies.

Supporters argue the law is necessary to fight social media addiction, cyberbullying, and harmful content exposure. However, critics warn it may limit teens’ freedom, restrict access to valuable learning spaces, and raise serious privacy concerns.

As the final vote approaches, all eyes are on Texas. The outcome could influence similar efforts in other states and even inspire federal action, potentially setting the stage for a new era of digital regulation across the U.S.