Ahsan Iqbal vows to replicate ‘operation Bunyan-e-Marsous’ success in economy

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has pledged to achieve the same level of success in the economic sector as Pakistan did with Operation Bunyan-e-Marsous in defense.

Speaking to the media in Narowal, Iqbal said that Pakistan had achieved remarkable results in the recent military operation, and it was now time to apply the same dedication and strategy to economic reforms. He stressed that economic stability would require a collective national effort.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan ranks among the countries with the lowest tax contribution. He noted that while the nation dreams of rapid progress, it lags far behind in tax collection. To address this, he called on every citizen to fulfill their responsibility by paying taxes on their income.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio from the current 10.5% to at least 16–18%. He urged existing taxpayers to act as watchdogs against tax evasion, saying that accountability and transparency are vital to achieving sustainable growth.

Moreover, he stated that the key to long-term development lies in boosting exports. He insisted that Pakistan must go beyond minor annual increases and aim for leaps of $5 to $10 billion in export growth to truly make a difference.

Highlighting future goals, the planning minister revealed that the upcoming federal budget would include proposals aimed at transforming Pakistan into a modern, tech-driven economy. He praised the achievements of the country’s scientists and engineers, especially in defense, recalling the nuclear tests of May 28 and the strong military response to Indian aggression on May 10 as proud moments for the nation.