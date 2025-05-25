Pakistan slams India at UN for ‘weaponising water’ amid Indus treaty tensions

UNITED NATIONS – May 25, 2025: Pakistan strongly criticized India at a United Nations forum, accusing it of using water as a weapon by suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Addressing the UN Security Council’s informal Arria Formula meeting, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, warned of the serious consequences of India’s “malevolent designs” to block or divert water flowing into Pakistan.

The meeting, focused on “Protecting Water in Armed Conflict,” was hosted by Slovenia along with Algeria, Panama, Sierra Leone, and the Global Alliance to Spare Water from Armed Conflicts. Jadoon stressed that any attempt to disrupt Pakistan’s water supply is a clear violation of international humanitarian and human rights law. He added that such actions endanger millions of lives and threaten regional peace and stability.

Tensions escalated after India “put in abeyance” its participation in the IWT, following a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which India blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad denied involvement and reminded the international community that the treaty is a legally binding agreement that cannot be unilaterally suspended. Jadoon emphasized that denying water access is equivalent to targeting civilians and essential infrastructure.

Moreover, the Pakistani envoy condemned Indian political statements threatening to “starve the people of Pakistan,” calling them dangerous and irresponsible. He urged India to fully respect its treaty obligations and stop all attempts to restrict or manipulate river flows that are vital for over 240 million Pakistanis. He also urged the international community to take urgent action to prevent a potential humanitarian crisis.

In conclusion, Ambassador Jadoon called on the UNSC to monitor such violations and act decisively to prevent conflicts over water. He supported global calls for full respect of international humanitarian law and the protection of water sources during both peace and conflict times.