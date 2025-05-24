Pakistan’s largest mural in Kashmore sends strong message of education and peace

A huge mural was recently finished on a long wall in Kashmore’s Guddu Town, covering 1.9 kilometers and 56,000 square feet. It depicts education, peace, local culture, and Sufi messages through colorful images and calligraphy. The project took about one month and ten days to complete with a team of more than ten skilled artists working together.

The mural was created by Sarang Sidhu, a fine arts graduate from Nawabshah with over 10 years of experience. He has painted more than 250,000 square feet of murals across Sindh. Sarang said his art aims to send positive messages, especially to communities facing challenges like tribal conflicts and low education, particularly for girls.

Member of National Assembly Sardar Ali Jan Mazari played a key role in launching the project. He praised the mural as Pakistan’s largest wall painting and promised to seek official recognition from the government. He stressed that this artwork is not just decoration but represents Kashmore’s identity and will be highlighted nationally.

Sarang shared how artists struggled during crises like COVID-19 and floods when work stopped and incomes vanished. Despite hardships, he remains committed to using art as a peaceful way to connect people with their culture, history, and social issues. His team included more than ten artists who brought the mural to life.

Besides Kashmore, Sarang has completed many murals in Nawabshah, covering over 125,000 square feet. His work has earned appreciation from local governments and communities. His main goal is to help people feel proud of their heritage and inspire positive change through visual stories.