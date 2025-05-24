Field marshal hosts dinner with political and military leadership, praises national unity 

Field Marshal Asim Munir hosted a grand dinner in Islamabad to honor Pakistan’s top political and military leadership. The event was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, service chiefs, and senior military officials. The gathering reflected the close coordination between civilian and military leadership amid ongoing national challenges.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the dinner, Field Marshal Munir appreciated the political leadership for their vision and steady guidance during the recent “Battle of Truth,” a major military operation. He also praised Pakistan’s youth and media for their active role in countering disinformation campaigns that threatened national cohesion and morale.

Participants paid tribute to the sacrifices and courage shown by the armed forces in defending the country. The Field Marshal highlighted the flawless coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force during the “Bunyan-e-Marsous” operation, calling it a model of military professionalism and teamwork.

He further acknowledged the critical contributions made by Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats who supported the military and government efforts behind the scenes. Their innovative and diplomatic work, he said, strengthened Pakistan’s position globally and enhanced national security.

The dinner emphasized unity and reinforced the commitment of Pakistan’s leaders to work together. It underscored the importance of collaboration in facing security challenges and advancing Pakistan’s interests at home and abroad, signaling a strong, united front for the nation’s future.