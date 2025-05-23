Selective Global Outcry: From Gaza to Kashmir

The global conscience is an ever-shifting spectrum, shaped not by universal principles but by geopolitical convenience and economic alliances. In the age of social media and twenty-four-hour news cycles, where every bomb dropped is filmed and every child’s cry echoes through screens, selective outrage has become the norm rather than the exception. From the rubble of Gaza to the curfews in Kashmir, the world watches with a twisted lens, raising its voice when politically expedient and remaining deafeningly silent when strategic interests are at stake. This hypocrisy is not new. It has roots embedded in colonial history, perpetuated by global powers that continue to act as moral gatekeepers of international order while subverting it when it does not align with their national interests. The United Nations envisioned as a platform for justice and peace, often becomes a stage for this diplomatic theatre where human suffering is weighed against oil barrels, trade deals, and military alliances.

In Gaza, the death tolls rise like tide charts, each wave bringing with it more lifeless bodies, shattered buildings, and scarred generations. The world issues statements of concern, most laced with false equivalence, suggesting parity between the oppressed and the oppressor. When hospitals are bombed and journalists killed, there is no global tribunal, no call for sanctions, and rarely any demand for accountability. Meanwhile, military aid continues to flow into the hands of the aggressor, with justifications wrapped in strategic terminology like “self-defense” and “security imperatives.” The voices of the oppressed are muffled under bureaucratic jargon, and in the absence of justice, silence becomes complicit.

Contrast this with global responses to Ukraine, where swift sanctions, unprecedented aid packages, and a surge of international solidarity followed Russia’s invasion. The principle of sovereignty was fiercely defended, war crimes were documented in real-time, and the International Criminal Court sprang into action. One cannot help but ask: Is Palestinian blood less red? Are Kashmiri lives worth less because they do not lie in the path of Western oil routes or geopolitical rivalries with China? Kashmir, where millions live under military lockdown, cut off from the world, remains a non-issue for the global community despite ongoing human rights violations, demographic manipulation, and draconian laws. Here too, statements of concern come with diplomatic qualifiers that preserve ties with an emerging market powerhouse while ignoring the cries from the Himalayan valley.

Selective outrage is not merely about bias; it institutionalizes inequality and shapes global policy frameworks in ways that reinforce existing power structures. In Myanmar, the Rohingya genocide barely scratched the surface of international response. In Yemen, the world saw the worst humanitarian disaster unfold largely in silence, except for muted calls for restraint. The same powers that fund peace initiatives elsewhere turned a blind eye or even profited from arms sales in these regions. The currency of suffering, it seems, is valued differently depending on who suffers and who stands to gain from that suffering. This moral inconsistency delegitimizes international law and renders humanitarian principles hollow.

The price of global hypocrisy is paid not just in human lives but in economic stability.

The roots of this hypocrisy run deep in history. When the Bosnian genocide occurred in the 1990s, the international community acted late, haunted by the failure to intervene in Rwanda. But even those interventions were filtered through the lens of strategic relevance. In contrast, Congo’s brutal conflict, which claimed millions of lives, received scant attention. The pattern persists: the intensity of response is a function of location, identity, and strategic value, not the scale or severity of suffering.

Media plays a complicit role. Newsrooms in the Global North often mirror their governments’ positions, providing disproportionate coverage to conflicts that align with their national interest while minimizing or ignoring others. Terminologies shift from “resistance” to “terrorism” depending on which side of the aisle the storyteller sits. Civilians killed by allies are described as collateral damage; those killed by enemies are martyrs of aggression. This editorial framing is not accidental. It is a product of ideological conditioning and corporate interests, which dictate narratives more than facts ever could. Algorithms on social media ensure that empathy is not distributed equally. Algorithms care little for human suffering; they are coded to prioritize engagement, and outrage over Ukraine garners more clicks than the slow genocide in Gaza.

Economic interests intertwine with this narrative. Arms manufacturers in the United States and Europe profit immensely from continued warfare. Military-industrial complexes sustain political campaigns, influence legislation, and lobby for lenient foreign policy toward clients of the defence sector. In India, the arms race under the veil of nationalism is also a tool for electoral wins. This makes selective justice not merely a matter of moral failure but one of systemic corruption. Human suffering is monetized. Bloodshed becomes budgeted.

The manipulation extends to social media, where hashtags and activism are subject to algorithmic censorship. Pro-Palestinian posts are often shadowbanned, while calls for justice in Kashmir are flagged or removed. This suppression creates a digital apartheid where the voices of the oppressed are algorithmically erased. The tech giants of Silicon Valley, which claim to promote freedom of expression, become enforcers of selective silence. In a world where online presence equals existence, such erasure is equivalent to the extermination of the truth.

This asymmetry in attention and action is not lost on the youth of the Global South. From Lahore to Lagos, young people are increasingly aware of the duplicity that defines international politics. Their anger is not just rooted in injustice but in being told that their pain matters less. They see their struggles trivialized and their narratives erased. This breeds cynicism, erodes faith in international institutions, and fuels the very instability that global powers claim to combat. When the oppressed are told to wait for justice while the powerful demand it instantly, a two-tiered world order is reinforced-a world where not all lives matter equally.

The implications are dangerous. Selective justice feeds extremism. When people believe that legal avenues are closed to them and that their cries for help fall on deaf ears, they turn to the only options left-often radical and violent. It is not the ideology of extremism that attracts, but the desperation of injustice. Every drone strike that kills a family in Waziristan while the world stays silent, every mass grave in Gaza that goes uninvestigated, adds fuel to this fire. The global community’s silence becomes a silent partner in the creation of chaos.

The price of global hypocrisy is paid not just in human lives but in economic stability. Conflicts ignored by the international community destabilize entire regions. This leads to mass displacement, refugee influxes, and the stretching of already strained global aid systems. The economic burden often falls on neighbouring states, many of which cannot absorb such shocks. The war in Syria sent millions fleeing to Europe, triggering political crises and the rise of far-right extremism. The same is true for Afghanistan and now Gaza. The belief that some conflicts are someone else’s problem is an illusion.

Global institutions have proven themselves inadequate in the face of such challenges. The United Nations Security Council, with its anachronistic veto system, is a fortress for the powerful. Nations like the United States, Russia, and China routinely shield allies from accountability. This has rendered international law selective and contingent, enforced only when convenient. The International Criminal Court, despite noble intentions, has failed to prosecute war crimes committed by major powers or their allies. It is time for a fundamental reimagining of global governance.

The way forward requires bold reforms. The veto power in the Security Council must be abolished or significantly restrained. International law must apply uniformly to all states. Sovereignty must be protected not selectively, but universally. The United Nations must shift from being a club of the powerful to a genuine platform for peace and equity. This also includes empowering the Global South with greater representation and voice in international decision-making.

Civil society across the globe must play its part. Grassroots movements, student protests, and digital campaigns have demonstrated the power to shift narratives and demand accountability. South African civil society led the ICC petition against Israeli war crimes. These movements must not be episodic but continuous, sustained by the belief that justice must be global or it is nothing at all.

Pakistan, too, has a responsibility. As a nation forged through resistance, it must uphold a foreign policy rooted in consistent principles. While voicing support for Palestine and Kashmir, it must also speak out against atrocities in Sudan, Myanmar, or against Uighur Muslims. This moral clarity will elevate Pakistan’s diplomatic credibility. Furthermore, Pakistan must invest in academic and journalistic institutions that challenge mainstream narratives, producing homegrown global discourse rooted in truth. Ultimately, the choice lies before humanity: to remain complicit in a world of selective outcry or to rebuild a global order founded on equal dignity, universal justice, and unwavering truth. Silence, after all, is not neutrality. It is complicity. In the theatre of global politics, not speaking is an act of alliance–with the oppressor.

