Vivek Oberoi’s father trolled for anti-Pakistan remarks

Indian actor-politician Suresh Oberoi, father of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, gets brutally trolled by netizens after spewing hate for Pakistan. In a recent interview with an Indian news agency, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi questioned Pakistan’s presence in Indian arts and sports and called for a complete ban on Pakistani actors, musicians and sportspersons from working and participating in their country. “You are calling the country our neighbour, but I would call it our enemy nation. Should we call it a terrorist nation?” he said. The BJP leader added, “I don’t want any singer, actor or any Pakistani to be here, even for a cricket match. I know it sounds weird because we say that games and sports are different, but nothing is different. We should be ashamed of calling them.” Reacting to his statement, the ‘Animal’ actor was brutally trolled by Pakistani artists and keyboard warriors, reminding him of Bollywood’s ban on his own son, Vivek, who now lives in Dubai with his family and has established a significant business presence there. In response to the veteran, TikTok star Romaisa Khan commented, “His very own son’s entry is banned in Bollywood,” whereas actor Zhalay Sarhadi noted, “Oh my God, they are still at it – still spreading hate.”