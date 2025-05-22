North Korea’s warship launch fails, Kim Jong Un calls it a “Criminal Act”

North Korea’s second naval destroyer suffered serious damage during a failed launch attempt this week, according to the country’s state-run media. The launch, carried out using a “side-launch” method, resulted in parts of the ship’s hull being crushed and the vessel losing balance, reported the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the incident and reacted strongly, labeling it a “criminal act.” He blamed the failure on “inexperienced command and operational carelessness” and pointed fingers at several institutions, including the Munitions Industry Department and Kim Chaek University of Technology. Kim promised that those responsible would be held accountable at the upcoming Workers’ Party plenary session.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s military reported that North Korea launched several unidentified cruise missiles into the East Sea on the same day. This act further increased tensions in the region and raised concerns about North Korea’s ongoing military activities despite international warnings. The failed destroyer launch and missile tests have added to the growing uncertainty surrounding regional security.

Experts believe the damaged ship may share its design with the Choe Hyon, North Korea’s first modern destroyer, revealed in April. The use of outdated launch techniques also raised questions about the technical capability and modernization of the North Korean navy. South Korean defense officials have called the side-launch method obsolete and risky.

There are also growing suspicions of Russian involvement in the destroyer’s design. Analysts note the close distance between North Korea’s Chongjin port and Russia’s Vladivostok, suggesting possible collaboration. However, there is no confirmed evidence yet. Kim Jong Un has ordered the warship to be repaired quickly, setting a tight deadline ahead of the June plenary session.

In response to the failed launch, an investigation team has been formed, and senior officials may face disciplinary action. As North Korea pushes to expand its naval power, this high-profile failure highlights ongoing struggles in building reliable and advanced military hardware.