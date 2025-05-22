FBR’s strategic measures: 2.4 million new taxpayers and Rs1.73 billion collected

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully registered 2,403,831 new taxpayers during the fiscal year 2024-25, filing 2,452,090 new tax returns and generating Rs1.73 billion in revenue, as reported to the National Assembly. This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to broaden the tax base and improve revenue collection.

The Finance Ministry revealed that the FBR is working in close collaboration with NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) and provincial governments to integrate data, facilitating the expansion of the tax base. As part of the initiative, over 448,683 tax returns have been enforced from newly registered taxpayers with the collective efforts of the Broadening the Tax Base (BTB) wing and District Tax Offices (DTOs).

A key strategy in encouraging tax compliance was the sharing of data for temporary mobile SIM blocking. 458,342 unregistered or non-filing individuals had their details shared with telecom companies for SIM blocking. Out of this, 276,564 SIM cards were restored once the individuals registered and filed their tax returns, proving the effectiveness of the measure in ensuring tax compliance.

Parliamentary Secretary Khawaja Izhar emphasized that this year alone, 276,000 individuals who were initially non-compliant have filed their tax returns, helping to broaden the country’s tax base. Since 2022, the total number of taxpayers has surged by 8 million, with 3.1 million added in the current fiscal year alone. This remarkable increase demonstrates the government’s ongoing commitment to improving the tax system and enhancing public services.

Additionally, Sheikh Saad, a government representative, reaffirmed the administration’s focus on expanding the tax base to enhance the economy, public infrastructure, and service delivery. He also noted that these measures are essential for strengthening national finances, particularly at a time when economic reforms are crucial.

In a separate development, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training revealed a concerning issue regarding Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU). 298 acres of land assigned to the prestigious institution have been encroached upon. The university had been allotted a total of 1,709 acres, 4 kanal, and 12 marla of land, but a recent demarcation process has shown a 152-acre shortfall, highlighting ongoing challenges with land management and encroachment.

This series of reforms and actions underlines the government’s broader effort to tighten tax regulations, ensure compliance, and tackle long-standing issues such as encroachment. These measures aim to strengthen Pakistan’s economic infrastructure and ensure fair contribution from citizens and institutions alike.