Pakistan seeks peace but ready for war if provoked: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Wednesday dismissed India’s claim of having issued a prior warning about its recent military actions, calling it “absurd” and reiterating that Pakistan does not rely on Indian intelligence for national security.

Speaking to the BBC, he revealed that India’s DGMO had contacted Pakistan on May 7 to initiate dialogue amid escalating tensions.

“We told them plainly that dialogue could only follow an appropriate response,” the DG ISPR stated. He added that following Pakistan’s retaliation, India’s military spokesperson publicly announced that New Delhi did not wish to escalate further. “We prioritise peace and love peace, but we are always ready for war, and if war is needed, then so be it,” the military’s spokesperson said.

Chaudhry credited the restraint shown by Pakistan and recalled past examples, including US intervention during the 2019 Pulwama attack. “External actors, too, want to avoid another South Asian war,” he said.

Calling India’s intelligence claims “fabricated”, he noted that Pakistani air defence systems detect intrusions instantly, especially when Indian drones breach its airspace. “India keeps constructing false narratives to justify its actions every few years,” he said.

On the issue of nuclear war, the army spokesperson was clear: “It would be madness. The very idea must remain irrational and unimaginable.” He concluded, “Pakistan desires peace, but if war is imposed, we are fully prepared. India is playing with fire by promoting falsehoods and displaying arrogance.