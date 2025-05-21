Deepfakes at Frontline: A Need for Media Literacy

The recent war between Pakistan and India did more than send military units scrambling. The war ignited a parallel conflict online, where unverified claims and sensational rhetoric spread with alarming speed. In a matter of hours, social media feeds on both sides overflowed with proclamations of decisive victories, catastrophic losses, and dramatic frontline breakthroughs. Many of these narratives were later debunked or traced to unrelated conflicts. Yet the initial impact was real, shaping public sentiment, eroding trust in legitimate news sources, and even risking further escalation.

Among the top viral posts, certain linguistic tactics recurred. Claims of “Indian female pilot caught by Pakistan” or “enemy air force wiped out” or “Pakistan Nuclear Leak News” or IAF hits entrance of Pak N-weapons Site” surfaced almost immediately.

Research shows that readers, under stress, are more inclined to accept vivid images without skepticism, especially when they bolster patriotic or adversarial views. Words such as “obliterated,” “martyrdom” and “betrayal” peppered Pakistani and Indian posts, triggering fear and outrage rather than careful reflection. Several posts, even attributed fabricated quotes to the Prime Ministers and Army Chiefs of both countries, exploited readers’ deference to expertise by presenting false statements in trusted voices.

Visually, the deception extended beyond text. Video clips purportedly showing fresh skirmishes were traced back to previous conflicts, Israel’s strikes on Gaza or footage from Syria’s civil war while high resolution gameplay from military simulation titles passed off as authentic recordings once watermarks were digitally removed. On May?10, a synthesized audio clip featuring a voice imitating Gen(r) Manoj Pande’s admitted supply shortages circulated on encrypted messaging apps, lending an additional layer of urgency and perceived candor.

The consequences of this disinformation surge went well beyond mere confusion. Public confidence in official channels and independent media outlets plummeted as repeated false alarms circulated. After one “massacre” alert proved baseless, many social media users became cynical, even towards genuine humanitarian updates. In a highly militarized environment, sensational casualty figures can translate directly into policy decisions, raising the risk of unintended escalation. Constant exposure to gruesome imagery and apocalyptic language drove spikes in anxiety and stress among border region residents, while false reports of attacks on civilian settlements prompted panic driven displacement and long term social trauma. When disinformation becomes the loudest voice, constructive dialogue and nuanced analysis are sidelined, and policy debates risk being hijacked by viral falsehoods.

Combating this tide of disinformation requires a multi pronged approach. Individuals must practice lateral reading, pausing before sharing a startling claim, opening new tabs to seek corroboration from reputable outlets, and looking for consistency across independent sources. They can verify visuals and audio using reverse image search engines and treat “leaked” recordings with skepticism unless authenticated through credible transcripts.

Recognizing hyperbole, terms like “annihilated” or precise yet extraordinary figures, can signal an intent to inflame rather than inform. Browser plugins such as NewsGuard or Factmata can flag low reliability sites, and following recognized fact checking organizations on social platforms provides real time debunks during crises. Finally, cultivating a diverse news diet, rotating between domestic, regional and international outlets with differing perspectives, helps reduce echo chamber effects and fosters balanced understanding.

Broader initiatives amplify individual efforts. Finland’s compulsory media literacy curriculum, introduced in 2014, now sees over 80?% of citizens correctly identify fake headlines. In Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting offers a platform for internet users to expose fake news. Additionally, websites like geo.tv provide a service to help verify the authenticity of news stories, though there are some limitations.

Given the challenges of fact-checking, educators play a crucial role. They can use language as a tool to teach students how to identify fake news by focusing on discourse analysis and rhetorical awareness. This involves examining headlines, framing, and word choices such as “surgical strike,” “precision containment,” and “cross-border terrorist sites, to uncover bias and emotional manipulation.

Classroom debates on real versus fabricated reports sharpen students’ abilities to question word choice and verify terminology against credible sources. By developing glossaries of manipulation markers (e.g., clickbait verbs, vague quantifiers) and encouraging precise rewriting, educators can empower learners to decode misleading euphemisms, sensationalism, and logical fallacies, in a way to resist disinformation.

The May?7-10 outbreak demonstrated that in today’s interconnected era, the deadliest battles are often fought in the information sphere. Language, images and algorithms combine to weaponize falsehoods, undermining trust, inflaming tensions and imposing real world harm. Yet, as global examples show, concerted efforts in media literacy, technological filtering and institutional debunking can sharply reduce vulnerability to disinformation. Equipping citizens with critical reading habits, questioning sensational claims, verifying sources and seeking multiple viewpoints, remains our most effective shield against the next wave of fake news.

Muhammad Shaban Rafi is a Professor at Riphah International University, Lahore, and a lead guest editor at Emerald and Springer publishing. Ayesha Saddiqa is an Assistant Professor at Govt. Graduate College for Women, Samanabad.