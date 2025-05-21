Two new polio cases detected in KP, Pakistan’s total rises to 10 in 2025

Two new polio cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), raising Pakistan’s total for 2025 to 10. The National Institute of Health reported that the cases were found in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts, both high-risk areas for polio transmission.

Out of the 10 total cases this year, five are from KP, four from Sindh, and one from Punjab. Health officials say southern KP remains especially vulnerable due to persistent access challenges, including security concerns and community resistance.

In Lakki Marwat’s Union Council Bakhmal Ahmad Zai, children missed polio drops during both the February and April 2025 campaigns. Bannu’s Union Council Saintanga has seen no major vaccination drive since October 2023, leaving large numbers of children unprotected.

Health officials warned that these immunisation gaps are dangerous. Thousands of children remain at risk of catching the poliovirus. Without urgent action, the virus could continue to spread in these areas.

To respond, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme is intensifying vaccination efforts. A nationwide campaign begins May 26, aiming to reach over 45 million children across 159 districts. Special focus will be on high-risk areas in southern KP. Parents have been urged to ensure their children receive all scheduled doses. Officials stressed that “no child should be left behind.”

Pakistan is one of only two countries where wild poliovirus is still endemic.