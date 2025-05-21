Chinese ambassador strongly condemns suicide attack on school bus in Khuzdar

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, has strongly condemned the suicide attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan. He assured full support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

The ambassador made these remarks during a ceremony held in Islamabad to mark 74 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. Speaking at the event, he said the attack on the school bus was deeply shocking and condemnable. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to stand with Pakistan in all efforts against terrorism.

The ambassador described Pakistan as a brotherly and close friend of China. He highlighted the significance of the day, celebrating the strong and friendly relations that have existed between the two countries for the past 74 years. He said the China-Pakistan friendship is built on mutual trust, support, and shared development goals.

Jiang also noted China’s continuous support to Pakistan during times of natural disasters. He shared that China is currently providing agricultural training to around 10,000 individuals from Pakistan, showing the growing cooperation in various sectors.

It is worth noting that earlier today, a devastating blast occurred near Zero Point in Khuzdar, where a school bus was targeted. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Khuzdar, the blast was a result of a suicide bombing. Five people, including three schoolgirls, were martyred in the attack, while 38 others were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.