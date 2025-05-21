“Jon Jones Sparks Comeback Rumors: ‘What I Feel Like Returning to the UFC'”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has reignited speculation about his long-awaited return to the Octagon with a cryptic social media post, once again stirring excitement around a potential clash with interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

Jones, who hasn’t fought since defending his belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024, shared a puzzling Instagram story on Tuesday, showing a video of a dominant dog calming a barking one. The clip was accompanied by the caption: “What I feel like returning to the UFC after some much-needed downtime.” He followed that up with a message suggesting a mindset shift: “Have you ever seen a dog correct another dog like this?”

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced of Jones stating, “I’m done,” adding more mystery to his future in the sport.

The former light heavyweight king moved up and claimed the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023 at UFC 285, defeating Ciryl Gane via first-round submission. Since then, he has made only one title defence, while injuries have kept him sidelined for extended periods.

Tom Aspinall of England filled in for him during his absence, defeating Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim title and successfully defending it in the middle of 2024. Fans have since been clamouring for a unification bout, which has yet to be scheduled.

Responding to growing public pressure and speculation about being stripped of the belt, Jones took a defiant tone online, saying:

“You all are barking’ up the wrong tree. I had already informed the UFC of my plans. Why they haven’t shared these with you guys yet is beyond me.

He added that fan frustration was only benefiting him:

“This desperation is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming.”

While there’s still no official word from the UFC on a date for a potential unification fight, Jones’ recent activity suggests that the champion is gearing up for a return—possibly preparing for one of the most eagerly awaited heavyweight fights in recent memory.