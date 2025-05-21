Jofra Archer Ruled Out of West Indies ODIs, Luke Wood Named Replacement

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been sidelined from the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies after sustaining a right thumb injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The injury, which requires further medical evaluation, has cast doubt over Archer’s participation in upcoming fixtures, including the unofficial Tests against India A. The ECB confirmed that he will be monitored over the next two weeks to assess the full extent of the damage and determine a possible return timeline.

Archer, 30, had already missed selection for the T20I series against the West Indies, with plans initially in place for him to feature for England Lions in a match against India A starting June 6 in Northampton. His current condition, however, now puts that appearance in question.

The selectors have summoned up Luke Wood, a Lancashire pacer who most recently played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10, to fill in for Archer.

The three-match ODI series begins on May 29 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the remaining matches scheduled for June 1 and 3.

England ODI Squad vs West Indies:

Harry Brook (captain), Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.