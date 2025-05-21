Special guard of honour held at GHQ for field marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI, May 21 – A special Guard of Honour was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) to honour newly promoted Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. This followed his historic promotion, approved by the federal cabinet, making him Pakistan’s highest-ranking military officer.

Field Marshal Munir visited GHQ and laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. He offered Fateha for fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Senior military officers attended the ceremony, which was marked by deep respect and solemn reflection.

According to the military’s media wing ISPR, Munir dedicated this honour to the entire Pakistani nation. He praised the sacrifices of the armed forces, civil institutions, law enforcement, and especially the martyrs and veterans. He called the title a trust from the people.

The government promoted Munir due to his leadership in Operation Bunyad-e-Marsous, which crushed several hostile threats. His strong command played a major role in ensuring national security and boosting defence readiness.

This ceremony not only marked a personal achievement but also highlighted unity between the military and the public. It reminded the nation of the sacrifices behind peace and the lasting respect for those who protect the country with honour.