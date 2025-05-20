KP implements strict measures to protect tourist areas from pollution

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a temporary ban on new construction in key tourist destinations, including parts of Swat, Galiyat and Kumrat, to address environmental degradation.

The decision came during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, who directed authorities to enforce building codes and environmental regulations strictly. Officials reviewed master plans and land-use policies for several development authorities, including those overseeing Galiyat, Kaghan, Kumrat, and Upper Swat.

The meeting highlighted concerns over illegal construction and poor waste management by hotels and restaurants, which have contributed to pollution.

The Chief Secretary ordered immediate action against violators and emphasized that no compromises would be made on environmental laws.

To ensure sustainable tourism, the government will fast-track master plans for ecologically sensitive areas and enhance monitoring systems.

The Kailash Development Authority has already finalized its master plan, while the Galiyat Development Authority plans to engage stakeholders in implementing sanitation regulations. Chief Secretary stressed that these measures aim to balance tourism growth with environmental protection, ultimately benefiting local businesses and residents.

Monthly review meetings will assess progress, ensuring authorities remain accountable.

The meeting reflects the provincial government’s commitment to preserving natural attractions while promoting responsible tourism.