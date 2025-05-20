Islamabad United Beat Karachi Kings to Secure Second Spot in PSL 10

Islamabad United secured a commanding 79-run victory over Karachi Kings in the final group-stage match of PSL 10, guaranteeing them second place on the points table and a spot in the first qualifier of the playoffs.

Despite a valiant effort by David Warner, who hit 43 off 28 balls, Karachi Kings were bowled out for 172 in 18.2 overs after being set a daunting goal of 252. Islamabad’s bowlers, led by captain Shadab Khan, proved too much for the Kings as they fell short by a significant margin.

Islamabad United’s Dominant Batting Display

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Islamabad United came out with aggressive intent. A strong foundation was established by the explosive 153-run combination between openers Sahibzada Farhan and Alex Hales. Farhan was the first to fall, making an impressive 73 off 41 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.

Hales continued the assault, smashing 88 off just 35 balls, with six fours and eight sixes, before being dismissed in the 17th over. Shadab Khan took charge, contributing a quick-fire 42 from 19 balls. Haider Ali remained unbeaten on 19, and Ben Dwarshuis added 10 as United posted a mammoth total of 251/5 in their 20 overs.

Karachi Kings’ Fightback Falls Short

Tim Seifert and David Warner, the opening batsmen for the Karachi Kings, responded well, scoring 56 runs in 5.2 overs. Seifert fell for 26 off 17 balls, and James Vince (8) and Saad Baig (5) quickly followed, leaving the Kings struggling at 85/3.

Warner continued to lead the charge, but after he was dismissed for 43, the Kings’ hopes faded. Wickets tumbled in quick succession, with Khushdil Shah, Irfan Niazi, and Mohammad Nabi falling cheaply. Karachi had little chance of pursuing the goal at 114/7.

However, the lower order showed some resistance, with Aamer Jamal and Abbas Afridi putting up a valiant 41-run partnership. Afridi’s explosive 34 off 13 balls, which included three sixes and two fours, provided a brief spark. However, the Kings were bowled out for 172 when his dismissal in the 17th over sealed their doom.

Shadab Khan Leads the Way for Islamabad

Shadab Khan took the lead with a fast-paced 42 off of 19 balls. Salman Irshad also delivered an impressive performance, finishing with figures of 3-28, as Islamabad’s bowlers dismantled Karachi’s batting line-up.

Looking Ahead

The win propelled Islamabad United to second place on the points table, securing their place in the first playoff qualifier. Despite the loss, the Karachi Kings are still in the running for the championship and will play the Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator on May 22 at Gaddafi Stadium.

PSL 10 Resumes After Suspension

It’s also worth noting that PSL 10 had been temporarily suspended for nine days due to tensions between Pakistan and India. The tournament resumed on May 17 after both countries agreed to a ceasefire, with the remaining group-stage matches being played as per the revised schedule. This match marked the conclusion of the league stage, with Islamabad United securing the second spot after a thrilling contest.