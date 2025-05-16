Trump acknowledges Gaza starvation amid rising civilian death toll in Israeli strikes

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that “a lot of people are starving” in Gaza, as deadly Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate the besieged Palestinian territory. His comments came during a press briefing in Abu Dhabi, marking the end of his first foreign tour since starting his second presidential term.

Trump’s statement follows growing global concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Since midnight, over 50 people have been reported killed in Israeli air raids, with dozens more injured. Gaza’s civil defence agency confirmed at least 56 deaths, though the Israeli military has not issued a response to the reports.

The situation in Gaza has sharply deteriorated since a two-month ceasefire collapsed in March. Israel reimposed a total blockade on the strip, halting aid deliveries and cutting off essential supplies like food, water, and medicine. Humanitarian agencies now warn that the region is on the brink of famine.

While Trump promised action, his suggestion of turning Gaza into a “freedom zone” was met with resistance from Hamas, which called for the immediate restoration of humanitarian aid as a non-negotiable condition for any peace talks. “Gaza is not for sale,” a senior Hamas official warned in response to Trump’s comments.

Inside Gaza, residents describe scenes of horror and despair. “Everything exploded around us,” said Umm Mohammed, a 57-year-old from northern Gaza. “There was blood, body parts, and destruction everywhere.” Others say the fear of death looms constantly as bombing continues with little warning.

Meanwhile, international pressure mounts on both Israel and the US to act. While some hostage families call for stronger military pressure on Hamas, others say Israel is missing a “historic opportunity” for negotiation. Human rights groups and the UN insist that access to food and medicine is a basic right—not a bargaining chip in war.