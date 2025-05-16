China and Russia to build nuclear power station on moon by 2036

In a bold step toward space exploration, China and Russia have agreed to build a nuclear power station on the Moon by 2036. The reactor will power the ambitious International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a joint space base project between the two countries. The ILRS is expected to host scientific experiments and long-term space missions.

According to Russian space agency Roscosmos, the reactor will be constructed autonomously, without human presence on the lunar surface. Robots controlled from Earth are expected to carry out the initial stages of construction. Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov said the required technologies are nearly ready, although full details are still being kept under wraps.

The ILRS will be a permanent base located at the Moon’s south pole and will include a command center, communication systems, and advanced research facilities. It will be larger than Disneyland, covering an area with a 3.7-mile radius. China’s Chang’e-8 mission in 2028 will lay the groundwork, followed by multiple rocket launches through 2035 to deliver building materials.

Meanwhile, the United States’ plans for its own lunar base face setbacks. A recent budget proposal by the Trump administration could cut NASA’s Lunar Gateway project, casting doubt on its future role in lunar exploration. Experts believe this may give China and Russia an edge in claiming strategic space on the Moon.

Former NASA administrator Bill Nelson previously warned of the risks of China establishing dominance on the Moon. He expressed concern that China could restrict access to certain areas under the guise of scientific research, which would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

Despite these concerns, China has opened the ILRS project to 17 countries, including Pakistan, Egypt, South Africa, and Venezuela. Beijing maintains that the project’s purpose is scientific exploration and lunar sample collection, aiming to foster global cooperation in deep space exploration.