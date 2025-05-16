Water flow drops in Pakistani rivers: WAPDA reports notable decrease

Islamabad: A noticeable drop in water inflow has been reported in Pakistan’s rivers compared to the previous day, according to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). The decline raises concerns about water availability in key reservoirs as the country moves toward peak summer demand.

As per WAPDA’s spokesperson, the inflow at Mangla Dam through River Jhelum is currently at 37,300 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 28,000 cusecs. Meanwhile, Chashma Barrage is witnessing an inflow of 126,200 cusecs, with 114,000 cusecs being released downstream. These figures show a downward trend in river water levels.

In River Chenab, water inflow has reduced by 2,700 cusecs compared to yesterday. The current inflow is now at 20,500 cusecs, while the outflow is recorded at just 5,100 cusecs. On the other hand, River Kabul is showing stable numbers, with both inflow and outflow recorded at 34,900 cusecs.

Furthermore, WAPDA has provided updated figures on water storage in key reservoirs. The water level at Tarbela Reservoir stands at 1,464.93 feet, with a storage volume of 1.605 million acre-feet. Similarly, Mangla Reservoir holds 1.552 million acre-feet of water at a level of 1,145.95 feet.

At Chashma Reservoir, the water level is recorded at 648.10 feet, and it holds around 263,000 acre-feet of water. Combined, Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma reservoirs currently store a total of 3.42 million acre-feet of water, which is below expected levels for this period.

With the summer season approaching fast, experts stress the importance of efficient water management. WAPDA officials continue to monitor the situation closely and urge provincial departments to plan agricultural and power needs accordingly.