Mitchell starc confirms exit from IPL 2025 season, DC to rely on Mustafizur Rahman

Mitchell Starc has officially confirmed that he will not be returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. After days of uncertainty, the 35-year-old Australian pacer informed the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise on Thursday via email. Starc, who had been bought for Rs 11.75 crore by DC, featured in all 11 games of the season so far, taking 14 wickets at an average of 26.

His absence comes as a blow to the team, who are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs. DC is currently in fifth place with 13 points from 11 matches. The franchise had relied heavily on Starc, known for his ability to perform in crucial matches. However, the recent security concerns in India, including drone attacks from across the Pakistan border, reportedly left him shaken. This situation, along with a tense journey from Dharamsala to Delhi, has contributed to his decision.

With Starc unavailable, DC is now looking to Mustafizur Rahman to step up. The Bangladesh pacer, who was brought in as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, is expected to play a key role in the remaining matches. Despite some controversy regarding his No-Objection Certificate (NOC), it is understood that Mustafizur is available to play. He has a wealth of IPL experience, having played 54 matches across seven seasons since 2016.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are hopeful about the return of Josh Hazlewood ahead of the playoffs. The 34-year-old Australian pacer is expected to complete his shoulder rehabilitation in Brisbane next week before joining RCB in India. Hazlewood’s return would provide a significant boost to RCB, who are currently in second place and close to qualifying for the playoffs. Hazlewood has been in exceptional form, claiming 18 wickets in 10 games at an average of 17.28 and an economy rate of 8.44.

Both franchises are facing challenges, but they remain focused on their playoff aspirations, with Hazlewood’s potential return and Mustafizur’s inclusion playing a pivotal role in their respective campaigns.