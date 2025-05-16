Israeli airstrikes kill 120 Palestinians in 24 hours, UNICEF raises alarm over child deaths

GAZA – At least 120 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours as Israel continues heavy airstrikes on Gaza, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense Agency. The strikes, which began at sunrise, have left entire neighborhoods in ruins and pushed the death toll of children killed in the last two days to 45.

Hamas has condemned the ongoing attacks, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable for what it calls “brutal aggression.” The group stressed that this level of violence demands an urgent response from global powers to stop the bloodshed and protect civilians, especially children.

According to AFP, these attacks are part of a broader Israeli operation in the blockaded Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, a U.S.-backed humanitarian organization has announced plans to begin aid delivery by the end of this month. However, aid to Gaza has been suspended since March 2, as Israel claims the blockade is aimed at pressuring Hamas.

In response, Hamas has stated that the return of humanitarian aid is a minimum condition for starting any negotiations. The group’s leadership has made it clear that food, water, and medical supplies must reach civilians without delay, calling the ongoing blockade a form of collective punishment.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell voiced deep concern over the killing of children, saying the world should be shocked by the deaths of 45 children in just two days. In a post on social media, she warned that over one million children in Gaza are now at risk of famine and are being denied access to basic needs. “There is no safe place left for children in Gaza. This horror must end,” she said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has responded to concerns about the misuse of its technology in the conflict. In a recent blog post, the company stated that an internal review found no evidence that its Azure cloud or AI technologies were used by Israeli forces to harm civilians. The company added that it takes such allegations seriously and maintains a standard commercial relationship with Israel’s Ministry of Defense, providing only general software and infrastructure services.