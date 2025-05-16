Naqvi thanks US president Trump for helping secure Pakistan-India ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed sincere gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in helping secure a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. He made these remarks during an important meeting with the Acting U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, held in the capital on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed key matters of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation in various sectors. Naqvi and Ambassador Baker also exchanged views on the current regional situation following the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Naqvi praised President Trump’s diplomatic efforts, stating that his timely intervention helped prevent a major conflict in South Asia. “The credit for the ceasefire between two nuclear powers goes to President Donald Trump,” Naqvi said. He also described Trump’s actions as a great service to global peace and humanity.

In addition, the interior minister appreciated President Trump’s recent positive remarks about Pakistan’s leadership. He said such recognition strengthens the spirit of cooperation and builds trust between both nations. Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to boost collaboration with the United States in areas such as security, development, and trade.

Responding to Naqvi’s comments, Ambassador Baker said the United States greatly values its strong relationship with Pakistan. She emphasized Washington’s commitment to ongoing cooperation across multiple fields and looked forward to further deepening ties.

Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha was also present during the meeting, underscoring the high-level importance of the discussion. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to maintain close coordination in the days ahead.