A Bulwark Against Terrorism

Terrorism is the usual buzz word in recent Indo-Pak standoff but this time the strong ripples were felt in Washington, Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and Riyadh. Region was at the brink of war; obviously beyond the conventional mode. Vertex of the conflict was just a little below the outbreak of nuclear war.

Obviously, Indian stance was nothing but unwise overplay of terrorism rhetoric amid Pahalgam attack. Gradual build up to launch attack across international border, with no evidence in hand, remains questionable on part of India. Well measured hard hitting response of Pakistan not only stunned the hawkish Modi regime but also averted the potential nuclear outbreak. Disappointingly, New Delhi acted as a madhouse seeking annihilation of a nuclear armed adversary like Pakistan at any cost.

After the humiliating defeat in battlefield, PM Modi displayed more arrogance against Pakistan using the baseless terrorism rhetoric in his two speeches. Question rightly arises that why Indian PM Modi is locked on terrorism issue as far as Pakistan is concerned? Ground facts tell us a different story. Role of Pakistan in war on terror cannot be ignored. As a habitual spoiler; Modi regime is trying to sell a lie that Pakistan exports or sponsors terrorism in India. On ground, this stance of Indian state cannot prevail for long without convincing fact based evidences. In fact, Pakistan is the biggest sufferer of terrorism. Pakistan ranked second in Global Terrorism Index-2025 with 1099 terrorist attacks.

Anti-Pakistan groups comprising religiously inspired Tehrike-eTaliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State (IS) along with multiple splinter groups vis-a-vis ethnically charged separatist Baloch groups ie Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) are the prominent outfits involved in heinous terrorist attacks. Ironically, these groups are thriving with the constant support from India. This issue has been repeatedly raised by Pakistan at various relevant forums including UNSC, OIC, SAARC & SCO. Latest confirmation to this effect is viral on social media platforms in which leader of banned separatist group Dr Nazar offered terrorist support to Indian state against Pakistan in any future outbreak of war. No rocket science is needed to decipher the Indian linkages with terrorist groups. Pakistan is fighting multi-front war against terrorism.

Two of the neighbors, India and Afghanistan, are using terrorist groups for geo-strategic advantages. Badly governed Afghanistan has become epicenter of terrorism. Reports released during recent past months by UNO and its subordinate bodies have explicitly pointed out the active presence of globally sanctioned terrorist group in Afghanistan. Many of these terrorist groups including

TTP and BLA are operating against Pakistan from Afghanistan while enjoying full impunity. Pakistan has suffered enormous losses of men and material due to terrorism since 2001.

One can measure the depth of impact with the 90 thousand civilian and military casualties. These casualties are undeniable evidence of Pakistan’s national resolve against the menace of terrorism. Impact of major military operations like Zarb-e-Azab and Radd-ul-Fasad has been acknowledged globally. Pakistan is fighting against those terror terrorist outfits which pursue wider agenda and have roots across the globe. According to available statistics, Pakistan successfully dismantled 1500 terrorist cells and eliminated more than 3500 hardcore terrorists which include hundreds of high value commanders involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks.

Besides sacrificing precious lives, Pakistan led the global war against terrorism by deploying 150 thousand troops on Western front risking national security against traditional adversary on Eastern front. Failure of the Pakistan in complex war against terrorism will add to the vulnerability of the world to various brands of terrorist groups. Pakistan’s geo-strategic position at crossroads of South Asia, Middle East

and Central Asia merits rehashed approach of relevant countries towards the

tremendous counter terrorism contributions of Islamabad.

World should realize; Pakistan is shielding a wider region against creeping threat of terrorism. Ironically, while sponsoring global and regional terrorist groups, India is striving hard to discredit tremendous counter terrorism efforts of Pakistan with absurd allegations . This dirty game of India revolving around false flag operations, fabricated accusations and flexing of military muscles must be refuted with loud naming and shaming. Pakistan is a major force standing between the

Indian sponsored global terrorist groups and rest of the world.

The writer is a student.