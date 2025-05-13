Nawaz Sharif behind Pakistan’s operation against India: Azma Bukhari

In a recent media interaction, Punjab’s Minister for Information, Azma Bukhari, made significant remarks regarding the country’s strategic operations against India. She claimed that the entire operation against India was meticulously designed under the leadership and supervision of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Bukhari highlighted that, on May 10, Nawaz Sharif, along with the Prime Minister, played a pivotal role in saving the country from an imminent threat.

Bukhari strongly defended Nawaz Sharif’s role, asserting that he was not just a theoretical analyst of political affairs, but a key figure whose actions have had a substantial impact on Pakistan’s defense capabilities. She emphasized that Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and decisions, particularly in the nuclear domain, were instrumental in making Pakistan a nuclear power, thus ensuring its security and standing on the global stage.

Responding to a journalist’s question about Nawaz Sharif’s recent tweet, in which he refrained from directly naming India, Bukhari explained that Nawaz Sharif’s actions have always been more meaningful than any social media posts. According to her, his legacy is built on the actions that strengthened Pakistan, not on tweets or public statements.

Bukhari also warned that India had only seen the “trailer” of Pakistan’s defense capabilities and that the “full film” of Pakistan’s power was still to come. This statement underscored her confidence in the country’s readiness to face any challenges posed by India, asserting that Pakistan would not shy away from defending its interests.

The remarks by Azma Bukhari reflect not only the political narrative of the ruling government but also reinforce Pakistan’s firm stance on national security and defense under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, particularly in the ongoing regional tensions with India.