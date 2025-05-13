Aqib Javed named PCB director of high performance to boost cricket infrastructure

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former fast bowler and experienced coach Aqib Javed as the new Director of High Performance, as announced by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday.

Naqvi shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), calling the move a strategic step towards strengthening Pakistan’s cricketing framework. He highlighted that Aqib’s appointment, along with Mike Hesson as the new white-ball head coach, marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s cricket development.

Aqib Javed, a 1992 World Cup winner, brings extensive experience from both his playing and coaching career. He has worked at the grassroots level to groom young talent and has also coached internationally, including a successful period with the UAE national team.

The role was previously held by Nadeem Khan, who stepped down earlier. Aqib’s return to a top PCB role comes at a time of transition, with several changes in the board’s coaching structure in recent months. His leadership is expected to play a key part in shaping Pakistan’s high-performance strategy.

This announcement comes as the PCB also confirmed Mike Hesson’s appointment as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach. Both appointments align with the board’s broader vision of building a strong national cricket setup ahead of key international fixtures.

For context, Aqib Javed represented Pakistan in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs between 1988 and 1998. He also previously served as interim head coach of the national team and remains a respected voice in Pakistan cricket circles.