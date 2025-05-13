From Radical Strife to Resilient Unity

Pakistan, conceived by Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a beacon of moderation and democracy, has faced a troubling drift toward extremism in recent decades, threatening the very ideals upon which the nation was built. Once a guardian of profound traditions like devotion to the Prophet ?, intellectual pursuit, brotherhood, hospitality, and sacrifice, the country has been ensnared in a sinister plot. Enemies have schemed to plunge Pakistan into darkness through sectarian strife, linguistic divides, provincial discord, and violent extremism. This is no ordinary social crisis; it is an assault on the nation’s ideological, intellectual, political, and economic foundations.

Extremism, a form of silent terrorism, destroys not just individuals but erodes societal beauty, harmony, and progress. The enemy’s playbook is cunning: weaponizing faith, sowing chaos in Islam’s name, poisoning educational institutions with toxic narratives, and flooding social media with lies and hate. Their primary target: the vulnerable minds of Pakistan’s youth, who are radicalized through manipulated interpretations of faith, often by those posing as mentors or leaders. Behind every suicide bomber lies a story of a child who once recited the Quran with innocence, now twisted into a weapon by those who exploit piety for power. The tragedy is not just lives lost, but futures stolen, a nation’s potential suffocated under the weight of fear.

In response, Pakistan launched Paigham-e-Pakistan in 2018 – a groundbreaking initiative born from consensus among 1,800 religious scholars across sects. This fatwa, anchored in Islamic principles and constitutional values, unequivocally condemns terrorism and extremism. It declares suicide attacks and armed rebellion against the state as religiously forbidden, mandates the protection of minorities’ lives and worship, and reinforces the state’s exclusive right to wield force. Crucially, it reimagines religious seminaries as centers promoting peace and ethics, not dogma. By dismantling extremists’ theological pretenses, the decree aims to restore Islam’s true message of compassion and justice.

This decree is both a spiritual shield and a constitutional fortress against extremism. But the fight isn’t confined to battlefields, it’s waged in hearts and minds. The way forward demands collective resolve. Families, educators, and clerics must collaborate to inoculate young minds against radical narratives. Media, often sensationalist, should champion stories of unity and resilience. Policymakers, meanwhile, must prioritize legislation that bridges the gap between constitutional ideals and ground realities, such as enforcing anti-hate speech laws and investing in marginalized regions. Above all, Pakistan must reclaim its founding identity: a diverse, inclusive homeland where religion unites rather than divides.

For Pakistan to emerge as a peaceful, prosperous, and united nation on the global stage, raising slogans against extremism is insufficient, it demands concrete, sustained action. Paigham-e-Pakistan provides the roadmap, unity serves as our collective weapon, and intellectual awakening remains the ultimate safeguard of our progress. We must recognize that Pakistan is not merely a piece of land; it is an ideology watered by the blood of countless martyrs. To honor their sacrifice, we must confront extremism in all its forms, whether it manifests as ideological bigotry, cultural division, or systemic violence. The battle is not just for territory, but for the soul of a nation built on the principles of justice, inclusivity, and resilience. Only through unwavering resolve, grassroots mobilization, and an unbreakable commitment to our founding ideals can we transform this vision into reality.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer & Columnist. She can be reached at: rakhshandamehtab @gmail.com