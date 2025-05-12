Defense minister: Talks with India must focus on Kashmir, terrorism, and water

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that if negotiations take place with India, the discussions will revolve around three major issues: Kashmir, terrorism, and water. He emphasized that this is a golden opportunity for both countries to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Khawaja Asif highlighted that these three issues have been a point of contention for the past 76 years. He said, “Pakistan is the biggest victim of terrorism, and it is a golden opportunity for both nations to address this issue.” He also mentioned that the Kashmir issue should be discussed, noting that U.S. President Trump had made progress by raising the topic of Kashmir.

Khawaja Asif further remarked that all wars between the two countries have been fought over Kashmir. He referred to recent conflicts, stating that they were also rooted in the Kashmir issue. He added, “Modi has tried to push the region into a hellish situation, but thankfully, our forces stood firm as an iron wall.” He urged that these issues should now be settled.

Regarding terrorism, the Defense Minister pointed out the irony of accusing Pakistan, which has suffered the most from terrorism, and then attacking it. He also mentioned that the water dispute was addressed in the 1960 agreement and there is no room to suspend it.

The minister concluded by stating that Pakistan’s response has shown its preparation and strength. He said that India is now facing backlash in its own parliament, with Modi being criticized. He also emphasized that Pakistan’s diplomatic victory is clear, noting that apart from Israel, no one stands with India. He expressed confidence that if India attempts any further aggression, the entire world will support Pakistan, and this has been a significant achievement for Pakistan, especially its military.