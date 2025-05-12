Govt considers withholding tax removal on raw materials

The federal government is likely to announce substantial tax improvements in the upcoming Budget 2025, which includes the withholding tax removal on raw materials to help the industrial and construction sectors. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed officials to have recommendations from the industry personnel to base relief measures on. According to the sources, withholding tax removal on raw materials will lessen tax refund volumes and make important supplies more reasonable for businesses. In addition, the government is thinking of removing withholding tax on property dealings, along with eradicating the federal excise duty on property sales. A special session with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is planned to discuss these tax reforms, ensuring alignment with Pakistan’s economic policies. Keeping Pakistan’s economic policies in consideration, the Government has planned a session with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) During the session, the government will convince the IMF that the measures are vital as they will The government aims to convince the IMF that these measures will boost economic activity while securing financial stability.