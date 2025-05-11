Senate chairman Gilani arrives in Moscow to boost Pakistan-Russia parliamentary ties

– Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani arrived in Moscow on Sunday for an official bilateral visit aimed at enhancing parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Russia.

The visit focuses on strengthening legislative cooperation and promoting mutual understanding between the two nations. It also underscores Pakistan’s commitment to building strategic ties with key global partners, including Russia.

During his stay, Chairman Gilani is scheduled to hold an important meeting with Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. The talks will focus on expanding dialogue and cooperation at the parliamentary level.

This high-level engagement reflects both countries’ shared interest in fostering closer ties through diplomacy, dialogue, and mutual respect. Discussions will also cover regional and international issues of common concern.

Moreover, the visit marks a continuation of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach to forge stronger partnerships beyond its immediate neighborhood. It highlights the importance of diversified foreign relations in today’s changing global landscape.

Officials from both sides are hopeful that the visit will lead to long-term collaboration, including exchange programs, joint legislative initiatives, and increased people-to-people contact between the parliaments of Pakistan and Russia.