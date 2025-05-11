Indian opposition urges Modi to hold joint parliament session on operation Sindoor, ceasefire

NEW DELHI – India’s opposition parties have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately convene a joint session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor, the recent Pahalgam attack, and the ceasefire announcement by US President Donald Trump.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House, Rahul Gandhi, said that the people’s representatives must come together to debate these important national security developments. He stressed the need for transparency and dialogue on the government’s actions and future strategy.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that this session would allow all political voices to express solidarity and discuss how to respond to the challenges posed by the attack and the ceasefire proposal. He urged the Prime Minister to consider this demand with urgency and seriousness.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge, also pressed the government to convene both houses of Parliament. He said it is crucial that the Modi administration inform the nation about the details and purpose of Operation Sindoor.

Opposition leaders believe a joint session would send a strong message of unity and ensure that citizens are fully informed about steps being taken in response to recent developments. They added that public confidence depends on open discussions in Parliament.

So far, the government has not officially responded to the opposition’s request. However, political observers say pressure is growing on the ruling party to address these concerns in a formal setting.