Sajid Sadpara scales world’s 7th highest peak without oxygen

(Web Desk) — Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara has successfully climbed Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh-highest mountain, without using supplemental oxygen — a rare and impressive feat in high-altitude climbing.

Standing at 8,167 meters, Dhaulagiri is located in north-central Nepal and is considered one of the most dangerous peaks due to its steep slopes and unpredictable weather. Sajid completed the climb with the support of Seven Summit Treks Nepal and Sabroso Pakistan, while Kailas provided technical climbing gear.

This achievement adds to Sajid’s growing list of oxygen-free ascents, showcasing his remarkable endurance and technical skill. He is widely respected in Pakistan’s mountaineering community and is gaining global recognition for his efforts.

Sajid is the son of the late Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who tragically lost his life during a winter expedition on K2 in 2021. Sajid has dedicated his climbing career to fulfilling his father’s dream — to conquer all 14 of the world’s highest peaks without supplemental oxygen.

He has already summited K2 twice, including once without oxygen, and remains active in rescue operations on the world’s tallest mountains. His latest success further strengthens his legacy as one of Pakistan’s most determined and skilled mountaineers.

As Sajid continues his quest, he inspires a new generation of climbers in Pakistan and around the world, showing that with passion and perseverance, even the highest goals can be reached.