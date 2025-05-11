21 Palestinians, including children, killed in new Israeli strikes on Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 21 more Palestinians, including children, as the conflict shows no signs of slowing down. According to international media reports, the attacks targeted residential areas, leading to more civilian casualties.

Among the victims were parents and their three children who were sleeping in a tent when the bombing occurred. The ongoing strikes have drawn global concern, with images of the destruction and loss sparking outrage online and in communities around the world.

Meanwhile, a large protest took place in Tel Aviv against the continued war. Demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire and demanded the safe return of remaining hostages still believed to be in Gaza. The protest included several recently released hostages, adding emotional weight to the event.

The protesters urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump to help push for a ceasefire deal. They held banners demanding peace, shouting slogans for an end to the violence and swift action to recover those still held captive.

Despite mounting pressure, Israeli military operations in Gaza continue, and humanitarian conditions are worsening. Many residents have been displaced, while access to food, water, and medical aid remains extremely limited.

The new wave of attacks has once again drawn attention to the urgent need for international mediation. As civilian deaths rise, calls for a peaceful resolution grow louder from both inside and outside Israel.