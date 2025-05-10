“India expected weakness, got power”: Defence minister responds boldly

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared that India’s aggressive strategy failed completely in the face of Pakistan’s calm and calculated response. Speaking after the US-mediated ceasefire, he said India expected an easy victory, but ended up exposed on military and diplomatic fronts. “The myth of Indian arrogance has vanished into thin air,” he asserted.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s key concerns for future talks — Kashmir, terrorism, and the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). He confirmed that the IWT remains suspended for now, blaming India for pulling out of the agreement unilaterally after the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan, he said, is preparing international legal action against India’s move to halt water sharing.

During the recent clashes, India launched an unprovoked attack on May 7, killing at least 31 civilians. In response, Pakistan downed five Indian jets and dozens of drones. Khawaja Asif also confirmed Pakistan’s launch of “Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos,” targeting Indian military positions with precision. He said India was shocked by Pakistan’s swift retaliation.

He added that India failed to convince even one country of its claims. Pakistan’s restraint, backed by strength and clarity, won international appreciation. “India’s narrative collapsed because they could not provide evidence. Their credibility is damaged,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Asif urged India to choose dialogue over dominance. He said peace and progress in South Asia depend on equal coexistence, not threats. “Pakistan will never compromise on its security. But we will always choose peace when given a fair chance,” he concluded.