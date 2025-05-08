Azerbaijan stands firmly with Pakistan, slams indian aggression

Azerbaijan has strongly supported Pakistan in its ongoing conflict with India. The Azerbaijani government sent a letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister. In the letter, Azerbaijan expressed deep concern over the growing Pakistan-India tension and condemned Indian military actions.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, also shared a special message with the Pakistani government. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s complete support and solidarity with Pakistan. He condemned Indian aggression and expressed sympathy with the families of those killed or injured.

In addition, Azerbaijan offered condolences to the victims’ families. It also wished a speedy recovery for the injured. The government clearly stood with Pakistan during this critical time. This support came as a morale boost amid regional uncertainty.

Moreover, Azerbaijan suggested resolving the conflict through diplomatic talks. It called for peaceful dialogue between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The message stressed the need to avoid further violence. Azerbaijan urged both sides to consider the broader impact on regional peace.

Finally, Azerbaijan extended good wishes to the people of Pakistan. It praised Pakistan’s strength and resilience in the face of external threats. This show of support from Azerbaijan highlights the importance of regional alliances during times of crisis.