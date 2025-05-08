Global financial alarm: India-Pakistan tensions threaten regional stability

The ongoing military escalation between Pakistan and India is drawing increasing concern from international financial watchdogs, with warnings that the crisis could destabilize not only the region but also broader economic dynamics. Credit ratings agency S&P Global and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) both issued statements urging immediate diplomatic de-escalation to prevent lasting damage to the sovereign credit profiles and economic outlooks of both nations.

On Thursday, S&P Global Ratings flagged the growing geopolitical instability as a serious risk factor for regional credit markets. While the agency currently assesses that the military actions remain contained, it emphasized that any miscalculation or prolonged hostilities could adversely affect the sovereign ratings of Pakistan and India. “Persistent tension could dampen investor sentiment and potentially lead to capital outflows from the region,” the statement noted, cautioning that the long-term economic impact could be significant if stability is not swiftly restored.

In parallel, the IMF reiterated its concern, particularly as it prepares to review Pakistan’s economic reform program. “We hope that issues between Pakistan and India are resolved peacefully and that tensions subside,” a spokesperson said. The IMF confirmed that its Executive Board will convene on May 9 to evaluate Pakistan’s funding request and progress under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Officials added that geopolitical stability remains a crucial prerequisite for sustained reform and growth.

The latest standoff was triggered by India’s missile strikes on May 6, which reportedly killed at least 31 Pakistani civilians and injured more than 50 others. In response, Pakistan’s armed forces downed multiple Indian fighter jets and drones, escalating fears of a broader conflict. Economists warn that any continued military confrontation could derail Pakistan’s recent economic gains and damage investor confidence in India’s markets, particularly as both countries face inflationary pressures and currency volatility.

With tensions at their highest since 2019, the global financial community is calling for immediate diplomatic engagement. Both S&P Global and the IMF have underlined that regional stability is vital not only for the countries directly involved but also for wider emerging markets. Analysts say a peaceful resolution is the only path to preventing severe economic repercussions, particularly as foreign investors grow increasingly wary of the conflict’s ripple effects.