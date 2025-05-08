A principal of wisdom in Taoism and Chinese philosophy says “To every yin there is a yang” theorizes the existence of an opposing force in all things that brings an essential balance to the universe. Applied to the contemporary geopolitics, it mirrors the perpetual contestation of great powers and the duality of regional powers, particularly in South Asia, where India and Pakistan represent a compelling case of this natural counterbalance. While India projects itself as the righteous victim of cross-border terrorism, blaming Pakistan in a drumbeat of political rhetoric, there exists a yang – a grounded, strategic, and sovereign Pakistan that refuses to be defined or deterred by incessant slander, lies and propaganda, instead, asserts itself with quiet confidence and capability.

Since the barbaric acts of terrorism that occurred on April 22nd at Pahalgam incident, Indian security establishment evidently seems shaken and all at sea. A number of high-ranking military and intelligence officials – including senior officers from the Northern Command, IAF and DIA have reportedly been relieved of duty or placed under investigation. The unauthorized disclosure of a top-secret document manifesting the entire sinister plan orchestrated by RAW has rattled many cages in India. These dismissals are for sure not routine; instead reflect institutional fissures and chaos in India’s own security apparatus as a result of the entire plot falling apart.

The Indian blame game and loud chest thumping has been so brazen and nonsensical that it has raised alarms in Indian civil society and strategic circles. Influential analysts and former diplomats in India have begun to question Modi government’s consistent militarization of politics and politicizing of military. The jingoistic BJP approach grossly undermining India’s stature as a global actor where political rationality is fast eroding that not only harm regional diplomacy but compromise India’s credibility as a responsible nuclear power.

Yet, the BJP government continues to intensify its rhetoric against Pakistan with war room created across media houses and yapping journalist all dressed up to fight pitch battles across digital screens. The narrative is familiar: blame Pakistan for every internal crisis, from insurgency in Kashmir to unrest in Manipur. This lamenting blame game, aired across diplomatic channels and echoed in international forums, serves not the cause of peace, but rather the essential dynamics of domestic politics and strategic image-building. Whenever India’s internal cohesion appears fragile, a convenient scapegoat emerges across the western border. This is not the first time such script is being played. In March 2000 while President Clinton was on visit to India under BJP rule, Hindu militants mascaraed 40 Sikh pilgrims in Kashmir (Chati Sighpura). Even then it was most convenient for India to point fingers towards and blame Pakistan. Ironically for India as recorded in a US Congressional Report (2006), Clinton in foreword of Madeleine Albright’s book “The Mighty and the Almighty” wrote that `During my visit to India in 2000, some Hindu militants decided to vent their outrage by murdering 38 Sikhs in cold blood”. President Clinton places the blame squarely on Hindu militants, not on the so-called Kashmiri Muslims that the Indian government tried to blame for the massacre. Fast forward quarter of a century and the same worn out script has been brought out dusted and put to play. The difference is, when Pahalgam incident occurred, US VP J D Vance was on visit to India. Coincidence? Perhaps not.

India continues to maintain its coercive approach not only against Pakistan but all its smaller neighbors. SIPRI’s fact sheet on Trends in World Military Expenditure 2024, Indian has made a staggering 42% increase in defense spending from 2015-24 gathering weapon systems from all over the world especially US. The same report mentions a 0.7% reduction in Pakistan’s military spending over the decade. Despite the pervasive conventional asymmetry, Pakistan, has invited international scrutiny, encouraged transparency, and contributed meaningfully to multilateral counterterrorism efforts in the region. Its commitment to regional peace stands in sharp contrast to India’s refusal to engage in dialogue or revive bilateral mechanisms for de-escalation.

High on its urge to show muscle power Indian Navy prematurely deployed one of its aircraft carriers into the Arabian Sea in an attempt to intimidate and demonstrate capacity of power projection. One must question the absence of strategic brilliance and any iota of tactical thought in the Indian navy’s operational decision-making forums allowing such an absurd maneuver even before any visible signs of kinetic military application. On the other hand, offensive tiers in Pakistan Navy and Airforce were excited beyond measure to take the prized trophy right at the initiation of hostilities. Alas, this show of force, however, was short-lived. When confronted with the PN’s assertive presence and operational resolve, the great INS VIKRANT returned to home base with its tail tucked in. The demonstrated aggression failed to alter the strategic equation and surely reaffirmed Pakistan’s maritime readiness and resolve. Same happened when four IAF Rafale tried to breech LOC on the night of 29/30 April and had to retreat after PAF responded.

Too often, Indian strategists have underestimate the Pakistan Navy. Pakistan has transformed its naval force into a regional power, integrating technology, doctrine, and deterrence which has a long reach, a powerful sting and strong will to safeguard its national interest. The Indian Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi noted the “astonishing progress” of Pakistan Navy and its growing capabilities. For Pakistan, this is never about power projection, bravado or warmongering. It is purely about survival, sovereignty and strategic stability in the region. The ability to respond to any adventurism at sea is not just symbolic; it is real, operational and tested. India, regardless of its military might, must realize that any escalation in the Arabian Sea would be retaliated with an effective and proportionate response. The international community must also recognize the risks of India’s behavior in Indian Ocean Region being one of the most critical water ways. When a nuclear-armed country repeatedly invokes false narratives, and flirts with coercive strategies, the danger of escalation accentuate. Miscalculation in such a volatile environment could have catastrophic consequences.

Yin of Indian aggression and its narrative manipulation will always be met by yang of Pakistan’s resilience and unfathomed resolve to safe guard its national interests. The global community must not allow itself to be misled and fooled by sensationalism and foul mouthing of Indian elite and media. Instead, it must listen to the facts and build its rational opinion on a continuum of India’s demonstrated rouge diplomacy and a morals deficient internal politics. In this battle of narratives, power and coercion cannot mutate the truth, to every distortion, there would be a correction and to every yin, there is and always will be a yang.

The writer is a PhD scholar of International Relations at the University of Lahore and can be reached at ehsanahmedkhan471 @gmail.com