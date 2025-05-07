Iraq CG calls on Sindh Assembly speaker, discusses bilateral ties

The Consul General of the Republic of Iraq in Karachi, H.E. Dr. Maher Mujahid Jijan, called on the Honorable Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, at the Sindh Assembly. The Consul General was accompanied by his official spokesperson, Mr. Abdul Ghaffar Banglani.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah was joined by Secretary PAS G.M. Umar Farooq, Director General Media Irfan Ahmed Memon, and Ms. Huma Ikramullah. Discussions revolved around strengthening Iraq-Pakistan ties, the historic spiritual connection of Sindh with Karbala and Najaf, and enhanced cooperation through the newly re-established Iraqi Consulate in Karachi.

H.E. Dr. Maher Mujahid Jijan briefed the Speaker on the consulate’s upcoming visa section and IT linkages with Baghdad to streamline visa services for Pakistani citizens. Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah appreciated Iraq’s longstanding bond with the people of Sindh and welcomed the idea of inviting Iraqi parliamentary figures to visit the Sindh Assembly. Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah proposed the formation of Sindh-Najaf and Karachi-Baghdad Friendship Groups, alongside parliamentary exchanges to promote deeper institutional and people-to-people ties.

H.E. Dr. Maher Mujahid Jijan thanked the people of Sindh for their warmth and support in facilitating the consulate’s revival. H.E. Dr. Maher Mujahid Jijan praised the Speaker’s vision for parliamentary diplomacy and committed to expanding cooperation across sectors including development, foreign exchange, and heritage tourism.

To mark the occasion, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah honoured H.E. Dr. Maher Mujahid Jijan with the Legacy Shield of the Sindh Assembly, along with traditional gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi Topi.

H.E. Dr. Maher Mujahid Jijan thanked Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah for his time and hospitality, and presented a gift of appreciation on behalf of the Republic of Iraq.