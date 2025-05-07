Pakistan launches first-ever green Sukuk to boost eco-friendly investments

In a major step toward sustainable development, Pakistan has officially launched its first Green Sukuk bonds. The Ministry of Finance announced that the initial issuance will range from 20 to 30 billion rupees. These bonds will be auctioned and aimed at raising funds for environmentally friendly projects across the country.

To promote transparency and investor interest, the Green Sukuk will be listed and traded through the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Additionally, several private banks will join as financial advisors, helping guide and support the bond issuance process. This approach is expected to widen participation from both local and international investors.

According to the Ministry, the bonds are issued under a Sustainable Investment Sukuk Framework recently approved by the federal cabinet. This initiative aligns closely with Pakistan’s Vision 2028, which focuses on inclusive growth, environmental protection, and economic resilience. Through this launch, the government hopes to provide a new and responsible investment avenue for green-conscious stakeholders.

Moreover, the Green Sukuk is not just about raising funds — it marks a historic move to integrate sustainable finance into Pakistan’s broader economic strategy. By attracting investments in clean energy, climate-resilient infrastructure, and green transportation, these bonds can help reshape the country’s economic future. They also aim to deepen capital markets and increase access to ethical financing tools.

Importantly, this initiative sets the stage for long-term transformation, as Pakistan gradually shifts toward a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy. The Ministry believes that this effort will encourage innovation, create green jobs, and support nationwide environmental goals. It is a step that reinforces the country’s commitment to global climate agreements and a more sustainable future.

With growing awareness of climate issues, the launch of Green Sukuk could not have come at a better time. As investors around the world look for sustainable opportunities, Pakistan’s bold move positions it as a forward-looking player in the evolving green finance market.