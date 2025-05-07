Pakistan downs Indian jets, including Rafale: major blow to Modi

Analysts are pointing to Pakistan’s downing of six Indian aircraft, including a modern Rafale jet, as a significant setback for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This development unfolded amid heightened tensions and military confrontation between the two neighboring countries. The successful targeting of these advanced aircraft represents a considerable blow to India’s air power capabilities.

Geo News anchor and analyst Hameed Mir stated that Pakistan and India are currently engaged in a state of conflict. He explained that four Indian jets, including Rafale aircraft, were downed during an aerial engagement as they advanced towards Pakistani airspace. Furthermore, Pakistan’s air defense systems successfully intercepted and shot down two additional Indian aircraft.

Mir detailed that these aircraft were brought down in various locations, specifically mentioning areas near Bathinda in Indian Punjab, occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and close to Pulwama. Additionally, a drone was reported to have been shot down in Srinagar, further indicating the extent of the aerial activity during this period of conflict.

He emphasized that this constitutes a substantial loss for India and a significant blow to Prime Minister Modi’s standing. Mir suggested that following this response, Modi is now under pressure and might consider further actions due to domestic political dynamics. However, he cautioned that Pakistan is prepared to deliver a strong response to any renewed aggressive moves.

Mir also highlighted that India initiated the hostilities by targeting civilian areas. In contrast, he noted that Pakistan specifically targeted Indian military installations in its retaliatory actions. This distinction in targets, according to Mir, has now plunged the entire region into a state of active conflict, raising concerns about wider implications.

Analyst Mazhar Abbas commented that Pakistan has achieved success on both the military and diplomatic fronts during this crisis. He mentioned that even within India, questions were raised about the official narrative surrounding the events, suggesting a lack of convincing evidence for previous claims. The downing of aircraft that India highly valued and relied upon, Abbas noted, is a significant surprise for India. This event is likely to increase the pressure on Prime Minister Modi, adding to the political challenges he currently faces.